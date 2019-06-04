Watch: Bangladeshis crowd trains and ferries hoping to make it home for Eid

Thousands of Bangladeshis scrambled to ferry terminals and train stations this week to attempt to return home for Eid.

Around 20 million people live in Dhaka for work, and leave the capital to celebrate holidays with their families in their hometowns.

Not all, however, will make it.

Rabiul Islam said: "I am trying to go home. I came [to] this platform last night at around 8.30pm. Since then [I've been] trying to board a train, but I'm still trying."

Eid-al-Fitr, expected in Bangladesh tomorrow depending on the sighting of the moon, marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.