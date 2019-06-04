Trains overwhelmed as Bangladeshis go home for Eid

Thousands of people scrambled to Dhaka's ferry terminals and train stations on Monday (June 3) and Tuesday (June 4) in hopes of returning home for Eid.

Around 20 million people live in Dhaka because of work and leave the capital to celebrate holidays with their families in their hometowns.

In Bangladesh, Eid-al-Fitr is expected on Wednesday (June 5), depending on the sighting of the moon.

Eid is a major festival in the Muslim calendar to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan, with family and friends gathering to mark the holiday.