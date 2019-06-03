Watch: Fastest crawler crowned in Lithuania's annual baby race

In a test of their crawling skills, 25 toddlers took part in Lithuania's 20th annual baby racing contest on Saturday, in the capital Vilnius.

Aged between seven months and one year, babies competed on a five-metre carpeted track, with parents luring them from the finish line with stuffed animals and cookies, TV remotes and mobile phones.

Several competitors lost ground following early leads after sitting down near the finish line to look around, while others failed to cross the starting line.

The winner, Ignas Dovydaitis, will celebrate his first birthday in two weeks.