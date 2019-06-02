Watch: Man storms stage to interrupt US 2020 hopeful Kamala Harris

A man rushed the stage and grabbed the microphone from Democratic 2020 election hopeful Kamala Harris as she was speaking at a forum in San Francisco.

The U.S. Senator was answering a question about the gender pay gap for minority women when the protester interrupted, saying he wanted to discuss a "much bigger idea.”

He was later identified as animal rights activist Aidan Cook, 24, from Direct Action Everywhere (DxE).

Sen. Harris was not hurt, but briefly left the stage before returning, prompting applause.

“Thank you so much, sir, for you bigger idea,” the event host said as the man was bundled from the stage by a group including Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff.

Harris was taking part in a MoveOn.org forum after addressing the California Democratic Convention in San Francisco.