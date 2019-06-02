US President Donald Trump weighs in on Brexit ahead of pomp-filled state visit to UK

As the UK prepares for Donald Trump's three-day state visit starting Monday, the US president's comments are already causing a stir.

In an interview with The Sun, Trump weighed in on UK politics, endorsing Boris Johnson in his bid to be the United Kingdom's next prime minister.

"I've always liked him...he's been very positive about me and our country," the US president said of former foreign secretary Johnson who recently put his hat in the ring for Tory leadership.

"I think Boris would do a very good job. I think he would be, I think he would be excellent," Trump said in an interview posted on The Sun website Friday.

With Theresa May set to resign as head of the conservative party on June 7, Trump's comments came at a divisive moment in British politics.

Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted that Trump's comments were an "unacceptable interference" in the UK's democracy.

In an interview with the Sunday Times posted Saturday, Trump said the Tories should send Nigel Farage to negotiate Brexit and that the UK should "walk away" if Brussels does not give ground.

Protests

Protesters are planning several events throughout London during the US president's state visit.

The largest event is expected to be a protest on June 4 in Trafalgar Square. The "Together Against Trump" Facebook event lists 8,000 participants and more than 33,000 people indicated that they were interested in the event.

When Trump visited the United Kingdom in 2018, protesters took to the streets of London with a "baby blimp" — an inflatable balloon of a baby Trump.

The balloon is expected to make a reappearance at protests this year as well.

The Metropolitan Police are preparing a "multi-faceted security operation."

"We are anticipating a number of additional protests to take place across central London throughout the duration of the President’s visit," the Met Police said in a statement.

A state visit

This visit will have more pageantry than the US president's last trip to the United Kingdom in July 2018.

A state visit includes a banquet in the Buckingham Palace Ballroom at which the Queen makes a speech and toast.

There are typically just two state visits hosted by the Queen per year, and Trump is only the third US president after George W. Bush and Barack Obama to receive the honour.

Trump is also set to have tea with Prince Charles and to meet with Prime Minister Theresa May.

In Trump's interview with The Sun, the US president said he did not know he would not be meeting Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. He said he did not know "she was nasty” when asked about her past comments on his policies.

In an interview with Sky News, London's mayor Sadiq Khan weighed in on the president's visit, stating that Londoners find his policies "abhorrent and offensive."

"We've got to have good relations with the U.S.A but I don't think we should be rolling out the red carpet. I don't think this should be a state visit," Khan said.

Trump's adult children and their spouses are expected to join the president in the United Kingdom, according to US news reports.

The US president and first lady Melania Trump will join the Queen in the south of England to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Trump will go to France on Thursday for official D-Day ceremonies.