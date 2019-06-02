BREAKING NEWS

By Reuters
Qatar says it has reservations about Arab statements on Iran
FILE PHOTO: Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, speaks during a news conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Doha, Qatar February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon -
NASEEM ZEITOON(Reuters)
CAIRO (Reuters) – Qatar said on Sunday it had reservations about hardline statements on Iran made at emergency summits of Gulf and wider Arab states called by Saudi Arabia.

Qatar’s foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, said statements at the summits had not been adopted under traditional procedures. They condemned Iran but did not refer to a moderate policy to speak with Tehran, he said in remarks reported by Qatar’s state-owned Al Jazeera television.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman convened the emergency summits on May 30 to discuss drone strikes on oil installations in Saudi Arabia and attacks on four vessels, including two Saudi oil tankers, off the United Arab Emirates coast.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Peter Graff)

