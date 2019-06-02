D-Day anniversary: Trump to visit graves of two of Roosevelt's sons at Normandy American Cemetery

US president Donald Trump will pay a visit to the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France on June 6 to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.

He's expected to stop at the graves of former American president Theodore Roosevelt's two sons who are buried there.

Quentin Roosevelt, a 20-year-old pilot was shot dead by the Germans in Champagne in 1918.

In World War Two, Theodore Roosevelt Jr. was the only General to be with the men when the ramps first dropped.

He died a few weeks later of a heart attack aged 56.

US Brigadier General Theodore Roosevelt, left

"He volunteered to go to a combat unit. He was offered an administrative position that he turned down," says Scott Desjardins, the Normandy American Cemetery superintendent.

Theodore ended up as assistant division commander, leading the first wave of troops ashore in the battle of Utah Beach.

It proved to be a spectacular success because of a weak German resistance.

In the end, twenty thousand troops landed at Utah with surprisingly few casualties - fewer than 200 men.