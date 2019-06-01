Who is in the running to be UK's next prime minister and what's their view on Brexit?

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has set her date to resign for June 7, opening the way for leadership hopefuls among her party to battle it out to replace her.

But who has thrown their hat into the ring for the UK's top job, and where do they stand on Europe's hottest political topic — Brexit?

1. Boris Johnson

EU referendum vote: LEAVE

The former foreign secretary and mayor of London is an early frontrunner for the leadership contest, according to British bookmakers.

Johnson was a prominent lead figure in the Vote Leave campaign in the months leading up to Brexit and has maintained that he wants to see the UK leave the European Union regardless of having a deal in place.

Speaking on Friday, Johnson said: "We will leave the EU on October 31, deal or no deal.

"The way to get a good deal is to prepare for a no deal."

The 54-year-old was long thought to be a frontrunner to succeed UK Prime Minister David Cameron in 2016, but he famously pulled out of the race after his Vote Leave ally Michael Gove derailed his efforts.

2. Michael Gove

EU referendum vote: LEAVE

Environment secretary Michael Gove is a Brexiteer most famous for shattering the leadership hopes of his longtime friend and Vote Leave ally Boris Johnson.

After Cameron's resignation in 2016 over the EU referendum result, Johnson quickly rose as a favourite for the top job. But a last-minute candidacy entry from Gove — literally hours before the nominations closed — sought to scupper Johnson's hopes.

Gove came out to say he believed Johnson was the no longer right man for prime minister, therefore putting himself forward.

Johnson then said he would be backing away from a leadership bid for himself instead of launching a campaign.

While still a Brexit supporter, Gove has recently maintained that he would allow EU nationals living in the UK at the time of the 2016 referendum to apply for citizenship for free.

3. Dominic Raab

EU referendum vote: LEAVE

The former Brexit secretary has had a tumultuous time in government over the last few years.

Raab was initially sacked from his post as justice minister when May became prime minister in 2016, but later became Brexit secretary in 2018.

He then resigned from the post over disagreements with May's deal.

But now he's back and says he wants to negotiate a new Brexit deal with Europe that he says would be fair for everyone.

"I would prefer that we leave with a deal," he wrote in the Mail Online. "But we will not be taken seriously in Brussels unless we are clear that we will walk away on World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms if the EU doesn’t budge."

4. Jeremy Hunt

EU referendum vote: REMAIN

The foreign secretary has entered the leadership contest with a firm message posted to his Facebook page on Monday evening, outlining his beliefs of healing a "fractured" Conservative party and avoiding a general election that would be a "prospectus for disaster".

Hunt voted three times in favour of the Brexit deal negotiated by Theresa May, but said on Monday that it was only because he believed that it was better than a no-deal scenario.

But should he win the leadership contest, he says he would pursue a reopening of negotiations with the European Union as he believes a different deal is "the only solution".

Among his pursuits is to leave the Customs Union while taking note of the Irish border, and not committing to a set date to leave the EU.

Hunt maintains that a hardline approach is not the way forward as it would be met harshly in Europe, and could trigger a general election, which could see the UK's opposition in government "by Christmas".

While Hunt campaigned for the UK to remain in the EU during the leadup to the 2016 referendum, he has since delivered scathing remarks toward the bloc, including a comparison to a "prison" of the Soviet Union.

5. Andrea Leadsom

EU referendum vote: LEAVE

The former leader of the House of Commons resigned from her post just days before Theresa May also confirmed her exit.

In her resignation letter, she cited concerns over May's Brexit bill, saying she no longer believed the approach "would deliver on the referendum result".

Leadsom famously went head-to-head against May in the 2016 prime ministerial race, but was forced to withdraw after suggesting in an interview that as a mother she would make a better candidate than May for the job.

Speaking to reporters after announcing her candidacy earlier this week, the prominent Brexiteer said she believed she was the "decisive and compassionate leader" necessary to deliver on the referendum result.

6. Rory Stewart

EU referendum vote: REMAIN

The newly-appointed international development secretary is not expected to be a frontrunner in this leadership contest, but he is one of the first members of the party to register public interest in the job.

Stewart entered politics in the last decade after building his career as a diplomat in the Middle East.

He has openly supported May's Brexit deal as a compromise for both sides of the debate, and says he is concerned about the UK seeing through a hardline Brexit, therefore succumbing to an "extreme polarisation of politics".

Drawing on his international experience, he told the Spectator: "Difficult periods need different types of people."

"One of the reasons why I would be tempted towards this job is that we desperately need to rebuild ourselves internationally after Brexit."

Stewart's campaigning style has also garnered attention with regular selfie videos posted to social media across London, inviting people to come and chat with him about Brexit.

Now in Barking - which voted 62 per cent to leave - come engage and challenge me - here for the next couple of hours pic.twitter.com/dZnhGMGYDr — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) May 27, 2019

7. Sajid Javid

EU referendum vote: REMAIN

I’m standing to be the next leader of @Conservatives & Prime Minister of our great country. We need to restore trust, bring unity and create new opportunities across the UK. First and foremost, we must deliver Brexit. Join @TeamSaj to help me do just that #TeamSajpic.twitter.com/qfH1lLNusQ — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) May 27, 2019

The Home Secretary voted "with a heavy heart and no enthusiasm" to remain in the EU in 2016, but said that if it were a vote on whether the UK should join the EU in the first place, he would have voted to reject it.

He is the son of a Pakistani cotton mill worker and bus driver, who is said to have arrived in the UK with a "£1 note in his pocket".

Javid entered the finance industry and rose to become the head of credit trading at Deutsche Bank, before entering politics.

In his bid for the UK's top job, Javid said he wanted "restore trust" in the UK, and to "deliver on Brexit".

8. Matt Hancock

EU referendum vote: REMAIN

Despite voting to remain in the 2016 referendum, the health secretary has promised to deliver Brexit in his leadership bid.

However, he wishes to do so with a deal in place.

Speaking exclusively to the Sun, Hancock says he would take a "straightforward" approach in order to "bring people together behind a proposal".

He also toyed with the idea of returning to the negotiating table with the EU, but admitted that it would mean having "a plan B and bring people together in Parliament".

9. Esther McVey

EU referendum vote: LEAVE

Writing in the Telegraph: "No one is a more committed Brexiteer than me", McVey has made her position clear.

She is campaigning for the UK to leave the EU with a "clean break" on October 31, meaning with or without a deal.

"The withdrawal agreement ship has sailed," she wrote on Twitter, before vowing to take a "bold and positive" approach on delivering Brexit so "we can all move on".

10. Kit Malthouse

EU referendum vote: LEAVE

The housing minister says he is the "new face with fresh new ideas" that make him eligible for May's replacement.

He is recognisable due to his namesake — the Malthouse Compromise — which was a plan he authored to try and break the UK Parliament's impasse over the Irish backstop by suggesting "alternative arrangements".

In his recent leadership bid, he reiterated the need to reunite the UK's political spectrum.

Writing in the Sun, he said: "We need to end the Brexit paralysis, and while I voted to leave the EU, I know that without unity across the UK, we can't get a deal across the line."

"That's why I brought together MPs from different sides of the party to hammer out a plan dubbed the Malthouse Compromise, uniting Conservatives on Europe for possibly the only time in our history."

11. James Cleverly

EU referendum vote: LEAVE

Brexit minister James Cleverly entered the race with an opinion piece in his constituency newspaper, the Braintree and Witham Times, where he said he was "ready to lead through what may be difficult and uncharted waters".

Cleverly was formerly the Deputy Chairman of the Conservative party but was promoted in April after his predecessor, Chris Heaton-Harris, resigned in protest over Theresa May extending Article 50.

He is the minister responsible for "no deal" planning and says, although he does not want to leave the EU without a deal in October, he is prepared to "lead through what may be difficult and unchartered waters".

He said: "Remaining is not an acceptable option. A second referendum is shorthand for Remain, put forward by people who want a way to ignore the instruction of millions of voters. Democracy is too valuable to disregard.

"Until we deliver Brexit we will not be listened to or trusted by voters. Once it has been delivered, we better have something more inspiring to say than 'more of the same'."

12. Mark Harper

EU referendum vote: REMAIN

Mark Harper has entered the race criticising his fellow contenders say the party needs a fresh face to get them out of their current crisis.

He told Sky News "I don't think we should take the people who were responsible for where we got to now and assume they've got the solutions for how we move forward.

"They've been sat round the cabinet table over the last three years and…you can't be a bystander if you're in the cabinet."

He has attacked the "glib soundbites" of many of the candidates and accused several of them as having "failed" on Brexit.

Although he previously served as immigration minister and chief whip in David Cameron's government he was not given a role in Theresa May's and has kept a relatively lower profile in recent years.

He supported Remain during the referendum but now says he wants to take a new Cabinet to Brussels to negotiate a new deal. He said it is not credible for the UK to leave the EU with a deal by 31st October so he is proposing a further extension to Article 50. He has not ruled out no deal.