Young children among victims of mass stabbing in Japan

A suspect has been detained after 13 schoolgirls and three adults were injured in a stabbing in the city of Kawasaki near the Japanese capital of Tokyo.

There are reports that at least two children and one adult may have died in the incident.

The girls aged around 6 to 7, were students at a private Catholic school waiting for a

school bus.

The suspect - a man in his 40s or 50s - was said to have begun slashing at people but was detained on the spot although not before stabbing himself in the neck.

Violent crime is rare in Japan.The last incident was in 2010 when more than a dozen people were injured in a stabbing spree on a school bus and a commuter bus in a Tokyo suburb.