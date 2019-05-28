National Memorial Day parade held in Washington
The National Memorial Day Parade was held in Washington Monday. It's the fifteenth year for the event and is said to be the nation's largest memorial day parade.
Thousands of spectators came to the National Mall to pay tribute to the military men and women who gave their lives in service to their country.
The event is sponsored by the American Veterans Center and pays tribute to American fallen heroes from the Revolutionary War to the present day.
More No Comment
Costumed guests go back centuries at Palace of Versailles
More than 600 guests had the chance to live out their royal fantasies for one-night-only at the Palace of Versailles on Monday (May 27), with a costumed party designed to take them back hundreds of years to the time when France was ruled by kings and queens.