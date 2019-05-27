Banquet of love and affection to celebrate Ramadan in Egypt

Hundreds of Egyptians gathered for an annual Ramadan celebration in a Cairo neighbourhood, forming a 50-meter long table filled with Ramadan delights.

The banquet is organised by almost 70 individuals living on Ezbet Hamada Street in Matariya, a low-income area of northern Cairo.

The annual festival is not an act of charity, says the volunteer Ali Amer, but an intimate meal offered by the neighbourhood youth with the intention of "creating love and affection."

Organisers collect specific sums of money throughout the year to pay for food and associated costs. Among the volunteers are professional chefs who cook food in nearby houses.