Akie Abe and Melania Trump enjoy flute concert at Akasaka Palace
Melania Trump and Akie Abe attended a cultural event at the Akasaka Palace on Sunday during Trump's four-day official visit to Japan.
Mrs Trump and Japanese first lady Aki Abe enjoyed bamboo flute music, known as Shakuchashi, performed by flautist Yusuke Erie.
Little children danced for the ladies and gave them bouquets of flowers.
Double vision? 50 pairs of twins gather for parade in Crimea
The little twin brothers and sisters marched with their parents along the Yalta village on the Black Sea in Crimea on Sunday (May 26) as part of the Festival of the Crimean Twins. The parade was held in the city for the second time and gathered some 50 pairs of twins.