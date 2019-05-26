Gilets Jaunes clash with police in Brussels amid European elections

Members of the Gilets Jaunes protested in Brussels on Sunday as voters went to the polls across Europe to elect a new EU parliament.

Some 250 demonstrators gathered at the Brussels Nord station but police in combat uniforms surrounded them and prevented them from continuing on to the European Quarter.

A second group of Gilets Jaunes managed to get through and tried to head for the city centre. Some acts of vandalism were reported.

About 20 arrests were made after projectiles were thrown at the headquarters of the PS socialist party, according to Le Soir.