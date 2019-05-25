'Parasite' directed by Bong Joon-ho wins prestigious Palme d'Or at Cannes film festival

The Cannes Film Festival's highest award, the Palme D'or has gone to the film "Parasite" by South Korean director Bong Joon-ho.

It is a dark comedy which centres on the impoverished family of Ki-taek who live a squalid basement and suffer a series of misadventures when their son starts working for a wealthy family.

The Cannes film festival also shone a light on newcomers.

"Atlantics", a haunting ghost story about migrants directed by Franco-Senegalese filmmaker Mati Diop, won the runner-up Grand Prix award.

The movie, based on her 2009 short documentary, was Diop's first ever feature-length film.

Best Actor award went to Antonio Banderas for “Pain and Glory” and Best Actress was Emily Beecham in “Little Joe”

Best Director went to Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne for “Young Ahmed”.

The Cannes International Film Festival is widely regarded as the world's most influential.