Watch: Theresa May's funniest moments

Theresa May's premiership has been a bumpy and difficult road dominated by the serious business of trying to deliver Brexit.

But there have been lighter moments.

Like the time she couldn't get out of a car as German Chancellor Angela Merkel was waiting for her on the red carpet.

There was also her dancing on a trip to South Africa. She later used it to poke fun at herself when entering the Conservative Party conference to the tune of ABBA.

Back home, she had more than her fair share of hecklers.

In 2017, during her speech at the Conservative party conference, someone in the audience jokingly handed her a P45 form, the paper British employers must give their employees when they fire them or they leave the company.

During a more recent speech, after the poor showing of the Conservatives in local elections, a member of the audience called on her to resign.

A few weeks on he was to get his wish as May stood on the steps of 10 Downing Street to announce she would resign on June 7.