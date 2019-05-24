Piano player Denis, 91, spreads joy at London St Pancras station

Commuters at one of Europe’s busiest stations are being given a reason to smile, thanks to a 91-year-old piano player.

Denis Robinson is a regular visitor to London St Pancras, which is the terminus for Eurostar trains to Paris and Brussels as well as the English Midlands.

But he is not catching a train; instead, he plays the station’s free piano, which was donated by Sir Elton John.

Passengers regularly slow down to watch Denis playing tunes on the bustling concourse, and some express their gratitude for a moment of joy in their busy day.

“People just come over and say ‘thank you’,” he said.

One such passenger was Ceili O'Connor, a singer in the West End musical Cats, who joined him for a singalong that was posted online and went viral.

Denis has been playing the piano for more than 80 years. “I’m getting the hang of it,” he said.