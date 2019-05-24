Terrorism probe opened after suspected parcel bomb in Lyon injures 13 people

At least 13 people have been injured in an explosion in the French city of Lyon, officials said.

The prosecutor's office said a suspected parcel bomb was the cause of the explosion.

Most of those hurt were hospitalised for treatment to leg injuries that were described as "light".

The Paris counter-terrorism prosecutor has opened a probe into the blast.

The suspect was captured on security video leaving a bag in front of a bakery shortly before an explosion occurred at around 5:30 pm local time, police sources and local mayor Denis Broliquier said.

National police launched a search for a man, sharing a picture of him wearing a dark-coloured balaclava and sunglasses, pushing a bike.

They said the individual was dangerous and told the public not to approach him under any circumstances but provided a number for anyone with information on his whereabouts to call.

"My customers that told me that it was a person on a bike that was wearing a balaclava," a local shop worker told Euronews.

Luckily no one was killed," she added.

"I was a block away and I heard it. They locked us in the store. I came out 10 minutes later and the police etc were arriving," Canadian travel writer Kathy Buckworth told Euronews.

The explosion was "like a bomb, extremely loud," she said.

The incident occurred around 17h40 CEST on Friday, according to the French interior minister.

The explosion took place in the second arrondissement of Lyon on the angle where Rue Victor Hugo meets Rue Sala in a busy shopping area.

Minister of the Interior Christophe Castaner ‏said he had sent instructions to all prefectures to reinforce security at the public sites hosting sporting or cultural events.

French President Emmanuel Macron described it as an "attack" with no fatalities.