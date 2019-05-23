Theresa May 'will be there' to welcome Trump on 3 June: Jeremy Hunt

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said that he expects Prime Minister Theresa May to still be Prime Minister during US President Trump's visit in June.

When asked whether he expects May to greet Trump as Prime Minister in early June, Hunt said: "Theresa May will be there to welcome him and rightly so."

Hunt made the comments at a press briefing with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, where the pair were discussing the threat of cyber warfare.

This comes as the embattled is facing increasing pressure to resign from her position, by political figures from all parties.

May faced yet another blow Wednesday evening after Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom resigned from her post, citing May's handling of Brexit as the cause.

"I no longer believe that our approach will deliver on the referendum result," Leadsom said in a letter to Theresa May.

May had announced a new Brexit plan which included a vote on whether to hold a second Brexit referendum Tuesday, which caused a widespread outcry among MPs within her own party, with many former supporters expressing their concern.