Indonesia: Protesters and police clash in second night of post-election demonstrations

Indonesian police fired water cannon and rubber bullets at protesters trying to breach barbed wire barricades on Wednesday (May 22) as demonstrations over the outcome of the presidential election hit the capital for a second night.

Protesters gathered outside the election supervisory agency in central Jakarta, setting fires and throwing objects toward police.

Many left peacefully, but as night fell others hurled firecrackers and other objects at officers as they tried to breach the barbed wire separating them from the police.

Police responded with rounds of tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon.

The riots followed an announcement on Tuesday (May 21) by the General Election Commission (KPU) confirming that President Joko Widodo had beaten his challenger, former general Prabowo Subianto, in the April 17 poll.

Widodo won more than 85 million votes of 154 million cast, but retired general Prabowo has alleged "massive cheating and irregularities" and refused to concede defeat.

The election supervisory agency dismissed claims of systematic cheating, citing a lack of evidence. Independent observers have said the poll was free and fair.