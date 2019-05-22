Watch live: Theresa May takes questions before statement on Withdrawal Agreement

British Prime Minister Theresa May takes questions in the House of Commons before delivering a statement in Parliament on the changes to the country's withdrawal agreement from the European Union. She will then face questions from MPs.

Asked whether her new Brexit deal wasn't "just a fantasy," Theresa May said allowing a second reading of the withdrawal bill will allow Parliament to come to a decision on customs and a second referendum.

May also said she still believed a second referendum "won’t be the right move."

MP Ronnie Cowan from the Scottish National Party said of the Prime Minister: "The people of Scotland don’t want her deal, her own party doesn't want her deal. Her time is up."

Taking a question from Labour MP Karen Buck, May said the only way to avoid a no-deal Brexit was to support the second reading of the withdrawal agreement deal.

The PM is thought to be in for a rough ride today, with even the Tory-supporting press seemingly turning against her. And closer to home, the influential backbench 1922 committee are set to meet which could spell yet more trouble for the beleaguered leader.

Yesterday afternoon, May said if parliament approves her EU divorce agreement, MPs could, within that legislation, vote to have a confirmatory referendum.

Other changes she outlined included: