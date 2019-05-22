BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

no comment

Mischievous wolf pups are newest addition to Monterrey zoo

Monterrey, Mexico's La Pastora Zoo has two new 'mischievous' additions to its pack of Canadian wolves.

The two-month-old pups were born to their mother, Lia, who has been raising them apart from her pack in a separate enclosure since their birth.

According to the zoo's director the pups "sleep a lot, they're very mischievous, they play and are getting to know the pack which is next to them."

The Canadian wolf is a subspecies of gray wolf native to North America.

More No Comment