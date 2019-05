British Prime Minister Theresa May today made a take-it-or-leave bid to persuade MPs to back her thrice-rejected Brexit deal.

After talks with the UK's main opposition, Labour, she outlined 10 key features of her modified EU divorce deal.

They include opening the door to a second referendum — but it would only be a confirmatory vote to accept or reject May's deal.