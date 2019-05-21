Can Huawei smartphones still run with Android?

Watch the full interview with journalist Bryan Carter by clicking on the player above.

After Google announced yesterday that it was halting business with the Chinese tech giant Huawei — following the US decision to blacklist the company — owners of Huawei phones wondered what would happen to their device.

Google's decision to stop working with Huawei means that US company is suspending software changes to Huawei smartphones running Google's Android operating system.

But Huawei smartphones owners, fear not: you will still be able to update your phone with Google's open source code.

This will make for a handy option to fix bugs, but it will not solve everything: Google's open source code is limited and its updates are released later than the commercial Android versions.

YouTube, Google Maps and Google Play cannot run on the Android open source code.

Huawei has replied to the US decision by claiming the Trump administration is ''underestimating'' the Chinese giant, Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei said in a press release.

The company has said that it has started developing its own operating system as a 'plan B', which could replace Google's Android or Microsoft's Windows, in case it would be banned, Die Welt reported in March.

In the prospect of a ban, the Chinese company would be ''prepared'', it had said.