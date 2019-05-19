Iceland's Hatari raises Palestinian flags during Eurovision results

Iceland's punk rock band Hatari controversially raised scarves showing Palestinian flags during the announcement of their results in Eurovision 2019, which took place in Tel Aviv making it the first time Israel hosted the event in 20 years.

A chorus of boos and gasps rained down from the crowd when the Icelandic team unveiled the flags as their name was called, prompted the broadcaster to quickly revert back to the hosts.

The Reykjavík-based techno group consists of Klemens Nikulásson Hannigan, Matthías Tryggvi Haraldsson and Einar Hrafn Stefánsson, and finished 10th in the final with their song "Hatrið mun sigra," which they performed on stage in front of flames and a giant metal cage while wearing leather, latex and masks.

The song began trending on social media when translated into English, with lines such as "Hate will prevail, And Europe's heart impale." The band says their tune is a warning about what would happen in a unity-free Europe.

Hatari is one of Reykjavík's popular acts winning "Performer of the Year" in the 2018 Icelandic Music Awards.

REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

