Eurovision 2019: Five highlights from the Grand Final as the Netherlands claims victory

The Netherlands has won the 2019 Eurovision song contest.

Duncan Laurence, 25, was the bookies' favourite heading into the final. His track "Arcade" was awarded 492 points from the 41 countries participating.

The last time the Netherlands won the contest was in Stockholm in 1975 with "Ding-a-Dong!

Italy came second with 465 points and Russia was third with 369 points. Sergey Lazarev, who represented Russia, also finished third in 2016.

Five top performances

The Eurovision Grand Final 2019 was an evening filled with the obligatory sequins, power ballads, and of course this year the queen of pop, Madonna, graced the stage.

Here is Euronews' pick of the top performances from throughout the competition.

1) Slovenia's melancholic performance

Zala Kralj & Gašper Šantl of Slovenia put in an understated performance, with some on social media saying the couple "stared at each other for three minutes straight".

2) Iceland's PVC look

Iceland brought plenty to the table... fireworks, shouting, PVC and an iron mallet.

They also dropped in a politically charged message as the results were announced, holding up scarves that read "Palestine" with the Palestinian flag on it.

3) Australia's towering costume

Kate Miller-Heidke from Australia donned a towering dress for her performance of “Zero Gravity”, which drew comparisons to

If she'd won tonight, then Australia would've had to designate a host country in Europe and she had said it was between Paris, London and Berlin.

4) Netherlands' ballad

Taking home the title this year, Duncan Laurence's heartfelt performance wooed the public and industry professionals alike.

Laurence said: "Here's to dreaming big, this is to music first, always."

5) Denmark - a track in English, French, German and Danish

Leonora, a 20-year-old former award-winning figure skater, put on an impressive performance singing “Love is Forever” in English, French, German and Danish.

