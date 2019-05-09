Beer and a boogie for Prince Charles and Camilla in Munich

Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, enjoyed a beer and a dance during a four-day visit to Germany.

The royal couple had visited Munich's state chancellery before relaxing at the city's famous Hofbraeuhaus brewery.

It comes in the week that Charles again became a grandfather as Meghan Markle gave birth to baby boy Archie.

Charles and Camilla will end their German trip with a visit to an organic farm on Friday near the eastern city of Leipzig.