Graffiti represents political struggles for Sudanese artists

Residents of Khartoum are set to see Sudan's ongoing protests through the eyes of a number of graffiti artists. The street sprayers are working on creating a visual legacy of the uprising that toppled the country's strongman Omar al-Bashir last month.

The artists adorned the walls of Khartoum with their memories of the protests, painting faces of the protesters and those killed as the events unfolded.

The project aims to construct a large painted cloth, which is then to be hung all over the walls of the city, bearing not only paintings of the ongoing protests, but also the signatures of all those who were present since protesters moved to a camp in front of the defence ministry on April 6.

Organisers hope the cloth would make it to the Guinness World Records.

Protesters and activists have been negotiating with the Transitional Military Council (TMC) to form a joint civilian-military body to oversee a transition.