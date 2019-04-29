Notre Dame: Young trade trainees hope to help restore scorched roof

France is keen to rebuild the world-famous Notre-Dame cathedral in a relatively short space of time.

The young people of the Compagnons du Devoir, hope to be the chosen ones for the prestigious task of helping to restore the roof.

Every year, some 10,000 students receive training from Les Compagnons du Devoir, a guild association created more than 70 years ago, with a nod to medieval traditions, to train people in different trades.

Apprentices of carpenters like Romain Legoube, 18, hope to one day walk through the vaults of the site and reconstruct the roof frame, as did the cathedral builders before.