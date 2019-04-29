Is fast fashion slowing down?

It may be quite some time until the fast-fashion industry completely slows down, but with new trends being set in motion, there is now hope that 'slow fashion' is a trend gathering traction.

The demand for 'cool', affordable clothing is hard to keep up with, with clothes being delivered in bulk into highstreet shops to try and match retail expectations. But more often than not, they come with a high environmental price tag in the long term; the fashion industry is the second biggest polluter in the world, only second to oil.

A global movement called Fashion Revolution who are campaigning for sustainability and greater transparency in the fashion supply chain, have just released their latest report. Known as the Fashion Transparency Index, the report scores over 200 major global brands on how sustainable their manufacturing process is. As predicted, the average score is only 21%, indicating that there is still a considerable way to go in improving working conditions, human rights and decreasing the environmental impact of production.

This release of figures coincides with the sixth anniversary of the devastating Rana Plaza garment factory collapse in Bangladesh, where more than 1000 workers died and around 2,500 were injured. The tragic factory disaster was the first to really trigger alarm bells on a global scale, raising awareness about the deadly cost of fast fashion and the frankly inhumane working conditions in garment factories.

Click on the video above to see learn more about this report.