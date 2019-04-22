Holy Thursday in Guatemala

Hundreds of faithful took part in a Holy Thursday procession took in the Guatemalan city of Antigua on Thursday to mark the start of a series of solemn ceremonies in the lead up to Easter.

People gathered to watch the traditional Stations of the Cross procession, which travelled throughout the city after leaving the Church of San Francisco.

A statue of Jesus of Nazareth, carrying a golden cross on his back, was carried through the streets by some 1,500 "cucuruchos" - young men wearing a purple and white headdress - participating in the ceremony, taking turns in order to prolong the procession.

In another part of the colonial city people decorated colourful rugs on the ground for people to walk on during the Holy Week processions.

During Holy Week ceremonies, the faithful relive Jesus's suffering, crucifixion and death - and then his resurrection on Easter Sunday.