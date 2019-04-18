Eggs-tra special: Animals at London Zoo given Easter treats

Animals at London Zoo kicked off their Easter celebrations early on Thursday (April 18) as zookeepers feed them some eggs special treats.

As part of the festive Easter egg hunt, the zoo's four ring-tailed coatis scavenged around their forest den in search of brightly coloured eggs stuffed with tasty crickets.

The black-capped squirrel monkeys woke up to their very own eggs and the colony of Huboldt penguins also feasted on a fishy breakfast.