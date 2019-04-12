BREAKING NEWS

Sudanese protesters wake up to their first morning without Bashir in power

Thousands of Sudanese demonstrators gathered outside the defence ministry in Khartoum on Friday (April 12) to push for a civilian government after the military overthrew Omar al-Bashir after 30 years of autocratic rule.

Demonstrators who have been holding almost daily anti-Bashir protests rejected the decision to set up a transitional military council to run the country for two years and vowed to continue protests until a civilian government is established.

Announcing the president's overthrow, Defence Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf said elections would be held at the end of the two-year interim period and a military council — which it was later announced he is heading — would now run the country.

The main organiser of protests against Bashir, the Sudanese Professionals Association, rejected Ibn Auf's plans.

It called on protesters to maintain their sit-in outside the defence ministry.

