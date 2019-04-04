Venezuelans wade across border river in exodus to Colombia

Thousands of Venezuelans are trying to cross the border river with Colombia to escape shortages, crime and a flailing economy back home.

Main border roads leading to Colombia's border city of Cucuta remain blocked in Venezuela to prevent opposition-backed aid from heading into the OPEC nation. To get around the closures, citizens are waiting for low tide at the Tachira River.

Neighbouring Colombia has become a respite for Venezuelans suffering from shortages. Many citizens also go back and forth to buy goods to sell back home.