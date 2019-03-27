Crikey! Golfers left in awe by giant gator in Georgia
An enormous alligator was spotted strolling onto a golf course in Georgia, United States, on Sunday (March 24).
The large reptile was filmed interrupting a game of golf before dipping into a water feature at The Club golf course in Savannah Harbor.
Eyewitness Ed Vance, who took the footage, told Reuters alligators are a common occurrence on the course however this particular alligator's size stood out.
"When I noticed how big this one was I instinctively reached into my golf bag, grabbed my phone and started filming it. I thought my four-year-old son would love it. We were all in awe of how massive it was," he said.