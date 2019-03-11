'Dogs dinner' anti-Brexit protest at UK parliament

With "porky pies" and Eton Mess on the menu, dozens of dogs dressed in EU colours shared "a dog's dinner" in London on Sunday, outside the UK Parliament, in protest over Brexit.

Billed as the "world's biggest dog's dinner", the event was organised by Wooferendum, a campaign group supporting calls for a second referendum on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

Among other speakers was Femi Oluwale, the spokesperson Our Future Our Choice, who said most people who voted for Brexit will feel betrayed as what they were promised in campaigns promoting Brexit will not materialise.

Another anti-Brexit advocate, Jason Hunter, called the public vote on the withdrawal in 2016 "a 'fraudorendum', calling on the House of Commons not to honour its results.

On Tuesday, British MPs will yet again vote on the prime minister's Brexit deal.