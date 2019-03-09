Amnesty protests in front of Saudi embassy in Paris on International Women's Day

Human rights NGO Amnesty International organised a protest in Paris in front of Saudi Arabia's embassy on Friday on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The charity encouraged cars to "honk for women's rights."

"By honking in front of the embassy of Saudi Arabia, we recall that even though obtaining the right to drive is a big step forward for Saudi women and women's rights in the country, those who fought for it are today unjustly imprisoned," Katia Roux from Amnesty International France said in a statement.

Saudi women's rights activists Loujain al-Hathloul, Iman al-Nafjan and Aziza al -Yousef were arrested in May 2018 but have yet to be presented with any charges.