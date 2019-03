Turkey's biggest mosque opened its doors to worshipers on Thursday to mark Laylat al-Raghaib.

The construction of the mosque has started in 2013 on the Camlica hill on the Asian side of Istanbul.

The capasitity of the mosque is 63 thousands people, there is a library, a museum of Islam History and a conferance hall are available within the giant complex. The mosque has 6 minarets and each one symbolises wars in Turkish history.