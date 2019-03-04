BREAKING NEWS

Venezuelans set politics aside with dog costume contest

Dogs and cats compete in a costume contest to be ‘King’ and ‘Queen’ of the Carnival.

More than 100 animals participated. During the same event, pets were checked by veterinarians, vaccinated, de-wormed and received flea treatment. There was also the opportunity to adopt rescue animals.

A lady at the event said: "This is super wonderful, to leave politics aside, to leave all the problems that the country has now, to have a little fun, without falling into the political discussion"

The event is organised by the Venezuelan Vice President office, Caracas District government and the animal protection NGO "Mision Nevado."

