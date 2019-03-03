'Wooferendum': Britain's dogs take to the streets to protest Brexit

Dozens of British dogs — and their two-legged owners — are protesting against Brexit outside Westminster this Sunday.

"As man’s best friend, we can see that Brexit is a real dog’s dinner," organisers said via their website.

"That's why canines all over the country are starting a Wooferendum, howling on behalf of the millions of people in the UK who believe Brexit is a huge mistake."

"Huge cans of 'Pedigree Chump’s Brexit Dog's Dinner’ will be on the menu for the dinner party, while guests will bark out for MPs to send Brexit to the doghouse," Wooferendum campaigners said ahead of the event.

If dogs protest against Brexit, it's not just out of concern for their human best friends — they might also be directly affected, according to animal welfare campaigner Dominic Dyer, who is part of the Wooferendum team.

"Brexit is likely to lead to a shortage of skilled vets and vet nurses, rising costs for animal health and pet food products and even the end of the EU pet passport scheme," Dyer said.

"If Brexit causes another recession, many people will be forced to give up their pets, leaving charities and shelters struggling to cope with the influx of animals in need of new homes,” she added.