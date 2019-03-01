Ethiopia's weekly mass work-out

Every Sunday morning hundreds of residents of Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa's get together in Meskel Square for a collective workout.

The sessions are led by Abdulfetah Muzeyin, who started the weekly programme in 2003 after noticing that people wanted to join in whenever he and his friends were working out at the square.

Muzeyin's sessions include cardio-training and toning through simple aerobics routines.

He says it gives people who can't afford to go to the gym a chance to get fit and that the response has been amazing.