These 5 cosmetics ingredients may catch you off guard

"Polyperfluoromethylisopropyl Ether". We bet you have no idea what this means, and to be honest, we don't either. See, we're not scientist, latin classes are now extremely far away and if we want literary challenges we open a Dostoyevsky.

But we should probably know what "Cinnamidopropyltrimonium chloride" means because it turns out that we may be applying this onto our face, daily. Plus, the skin - the largest organ in the body - has a tendency to absorb the chemicals religiously spread over its surface and this cocktail is then carried out into our bloodstream. But we've told you about this before.

So to help us navigate the difficult world of cosmetic ingredients, the Non-Governmental Organization PETA, committed to animal welfare (and ultimately ours!) has released a comprehensive video listing the most problematic ones. Help spread the word with us by clicking and sharing this video that tells us what most of our cosmetics are really made of.

Video: PETA