Harlem Globetrotters team up with Philly Pops orchestra

Ahead of their Philadelphia performances this weekend, the Harlem Globetrotters teamed up with The Philly Pops orchestra to combine basketball and music.

A video filmed in one single shot shows off skills including trick shots, dribbling and dunking — all to a live performance of the Globetrotters' theme song "Sweet Georgia Brown."

The video was shot at the Liacouras Center at Philadelphia's Temple University on Monday and features Globetrotters stars Zeus McClurkin, Hoops Green, and Philadelphia native Speedy Artis.

They were accompanied by multiple Philly Pops musicians.