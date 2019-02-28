Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pull pints in Belfast
Britain's Duke and Duchess temporarily took control of the bar on Wednesday while attending an event at a Belfast music venue.
The royal couple each poured pints of beer at the Empire Music Hall, which was holding a party to celebrate young people who had made achievements in the arts, business and sporting communities.
Prince William and his wife Catherine are on a two-day trip to Northern Ireland, with the focus on Wednesday being on the benefits of sport and outdoor life on childhood development.