Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pull pints in Belfast

Britain's Duke and Duchess temporarily took control of the bar on Wednesday while attending an event at a Belfast music venue.

The royal couple each poured pints of beer at the Empire Music Hall, which was holding a party to celebrate young people who had made achievements in the arts, business and sporting communities.

Prince William and his wife Catherine are on a two-day trip to Northern Ireland, with the focus on Wednesday being on the benefits of sport and outdoor life on childhood development.

