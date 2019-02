US President Donald Trump arrived in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi on Tuesday for his second summit with the North Korean Kim Jong-un.

Trump touched down on Air Force One shortly before 9pm local time (3pm CET).

Kim had arrived earlier in the day after a 3,000-km journey through China.

Before leaving the US, Trump made it clear that while the goal is the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, he was "not in a rush" for North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons as long as the country stays clear of missile testing.