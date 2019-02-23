Former luxury home of drug lord Pablo Escobar is demolished

A former Medellin home of drug lord Pablo Escobar has been destroyed in Colombia following concern that the site was becoming a tourist destination.

The 8-storey "Monaco" apartments, equipped with extensive garage space for Escobar's luxury car collection were a symbol of evil, Medellin Mayor Federico Gutierrez told journalists.

Escobar was killed in December 1993 in a joint Colombia-U.S. operation.

The building will be replaced by a memorial to the victims of drug violence.