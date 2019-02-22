Venezuelan opposition and Bolivarian soldiers clash in coastal state

Members of the Venezuelan opposition and Bolivarian soldiers clashed in Carabobo State.

The opposition says some trucks carrying aid managed to pass a roadblock.

“They're trying to make us not reach our destination, San Cristobal, but the robbers forget that these men in green, they are also human beings. We will take the food and medicines to the people no matter what, as our president Guaido said we should," said opposition member Richard Blanco.

The confrontation with the soldiers gets physical.

For Nicolas Maduro, however, there is no such thing as a humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. He decided to shut the border with Brazil and said he was considering doing the same with the border with Colombia.

“Starting at 8:00 p.m. today Thursday, February 21, the land border with Brazil will be completely and absolutely closed until further notice. “

Meanwhile, opposition leader Juan Guaidó seems undeterred.

