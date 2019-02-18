Hundreds of children take part in annual carnival in Croatia

Hundreds of children took part in a carnival parade in the town of Opatija in Croatia on Sunday, with large crowds turning out to cheer them on.

The children had designed and made masks in the likeness of footballers, animals and disco dancers.

They received free doughnuts as they walked from the square in front of the market hall to Slatina Beach alongside musicians and performers.

More than 2,700 people took part in the event in a record for the town.