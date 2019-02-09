Guatemalans transform old bikes into machines

A group of indigenous people in Guatemala have found an inventive way of protecting the local environment and supporting poor families — turning their old bicycles into machines.

By repurposing the bikes, they are now able to do tasks ranging from pumping water from a well to shelling corn just by peddling.

"We do not pollute the environment, we do not burn fuel or diesel with pedalling, so we are not polluting the environment," said bicycle mechanic David Gomez.