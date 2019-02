A pig race provided light entertainment for spectators during the first day of the Chinese New Year in Langmushui Village in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

As the race started, the piglets took off, with spectators cheering and urging the pigs to complete the race.

Moments into the race, the piglets were drowned in the voices from the spectators, which caused some of them to stop and others to run back toward the starting point.