Is Italy's Di Maio the latest politician to jump on the 'yellow vest' bandwagon?

"The winds of change have crossed the Alps", said Italy's Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio after he met a senior figure in France's "gilets jaunes" ("yellow vest") movement on Tuesday.

Di Maio, who heads the far-right Five Star Movement, showed his support for the protest group in defiance of President Emmanuel Macron and ahead of the European Parliament elections in May.

The deputy premier posted a photo after holding talks near Paris with Christophe Chalencon, a "yellow vest" organiser from the south of France. Alessandro Di Battista, an influential Five Star leader also attended.

"Today with @aledibattista we went to France and met the leader of the yellow vests Cristophe [sic] Chalencon and the candidates in the European elections for the RIC list of Ingrid Levavasseur," Di Maio wrote.

He added: "This is the souvenir photo of this beautiful meeting, the first of many, where we talked about our countries, social rights, environment and direct democracy. The winds of change have crossed the Alps. I repeat. The wind of change has crossed the Alps."

French 'yellow vests' march through Paris Reuters

The "yellow vest" movement has held 12 weekends of protests against Macron's government, which have at times turned violent.

While there is no official leader, the group has put forward candidates to run in the European Elections and is divided.

Two of the other main organisers of the "yellow vest", Maxime Nicolle and Eric Droue, told Italy's Ansa news agency they were not contacted by Di Maio.

"I can tell you that neither I, nor Eric Drouet, nor Priscilla Ludosky has been contacted. If it is confirmed, you should know that this is an autonomous initiative of a politicised party that does not represent the 'yellow vest' movement," Nicolle said. "Our movement is strictly apolitical and does not intend to present itself to the Europeans. If Di Maio calls me, I won't even pick up the phone."

The visit comes in the run-up to the European elections, where Di Maio is trying to shore up support from other European allies.

But Tuesday's meeting was not the first time Di Maio has backed the "yellow vests". Last month he gave his support to the movement and has repeatedly come into blows with Emmanuel Macron over migration and Italy's budget.

French European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau said at the time: "I’m not sure what being interested in the Yellow Vests has to do with the well-being of the Italians.”

It is not just across the border that populist parties have given their support to the "yellow vests".

France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen appealed to the movement in January when her National Rally Party launched its campaign for the European Parliament election.

France's far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon has also expressed his sympathy for the "yellow vests" and called for their support.